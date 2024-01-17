Tripura: 50% residents of Agartala Municipal Corp don’t pay for cleaning garbage

Agartala: Fifty percent of the residents of Agartala Municipal Corporation, the biggest civic body of Tripura neither pay property tax nor subscribe to the paid household garbage collection plan of the corporation.
Mayor Agartala Municipal Corporation Dipak Majumder lamented that in spite of providing hundred percent services to the people, only fifty percent of the city dwellers cooperate with the corporation.
“We could have done much better had we received full cooperation from the people of the city. Our corporators, Chairpersons of the four zones, officials and cleaning staff have been working overnight to ensure that we can offer a better, cleaner and more vibrant city to the public. It is because of their tireless efforts, that our city corporation has received three awards from the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs. We have recently achieved an Indian rank of 3,763 and received the Swachh City Award under the one million population category,” the Mayor told reporters on Tuesday.
On the household garbage collection, he said, “It is a matter of regret and concern that 50 percent of the residents of Agartala city have yet not subscribed to the paid household garbage collection plan. For this plan, Rs 150 is needed to be paid per month for the daily collection of garbage from the homes. If we get full cooperation from the city people, we would have already made it to the top.”
The Mayor also laid emphasis on the poor collection of property tax. “Only 51 per cent of the total taxpayers pay their property tax. AMC carries out development with the funds it gets as tax and other revenue streams. If the citizens don’t pay taxes, how will development go hand in hand? In spite of providing 100 percent services we get only 50 percent cooperation,” he added.
The total number of voters in the Agartala Municipal Corporation is around five lakh. In 2021, BJP swept the civic body polls to wrest power in all the urban local bodies across the state.
