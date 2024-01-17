Scientific ways being explored to combat rising accidents, says Tripura CM

Agartala: Tripura Chief Minister Dr. Manik Saha told the police department on Wednesday to explore scientific ways to combat the rising cases of road traffic accidents in Tripura. “I can see that the police department is working hard to curb cases of road rage, but I would suggest the department look for a scientifically tested formula to address the issue. Think of something innovative for a long-lasting solution,” the chief minister told the police department after the inauguration of the Tripura Police Week. This year, the elite police force turned 150, and multiple events will be organised to mark the celebrations.

Expressing his concern over the exorbitant rise in the number of vehicles, the chief minister said, “This can be simply called an explosion in the number of vehicles the way the graph is rising. In 2022, the total number of registered vehicles in Tripura was 6 lakh 89 thousand 400, which has increased to 7 lakh 46 thousand 31. This is a huge rise in one year. Comparatively, the roads are not increasing or expanding at par. The number of two-wheelers is rising rapidly, which is more prone to accidents.”

Don't miss out on in-depth & unbiased stories from Northeast India. Subscribe to our weekly newsletter for free. Opt out or contact us anytime. See our Privacy Policy ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

According to the chief minister, a total of 80 accident-prone areas and 16 black spots have been identified across the state, where the deployment of traffic officers will be mandatory. “In most cases, the drivers are found to be under the influence of some sort of intoxication. One person’s wrong decision brings the whole family on the road. This is the story of many families who lost their dear ones in road accidents. We have all kinds of instruments to check drink and drive. Surveillance on busy roads needs to be ramped up given the prevailing situation,” he added.

The chief minister, who also looks after the Home Portfolio, advised the police not to let outsiders influence police inquiry. “We keep saying that the police should maintain a good rapport with civilians. For that, multiple social awareness drives like Prayash and student police cadets are organised. But, the police should not be so close to people that internal matters related to inquiry are compromised. It should be taken care of,” the chief minister added. Dr. Saha also claimed that in all parametres, Tripura Police had been doing well, and the crime rate has decreased substantially under the present regime.

Also Read | A new dawn? Agar Oil from Tripura exported to UAE for the first time

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









