A new dawn? Agar Oil from Tripura exported to UAE for the first time

Agartala: In a significant development, Tripura has exported its first-ever consignment of Agar Oil worth Rs 25 lakh to the United Arab Emirates. Maman Industries, an Agarwood product unit owned by Anfar Ali, successfully closed an international deal with a UAE-based company called Fragrance Force Central Trading LLC.
Speaking on the issue, an official of the Forest Department said, “The Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change has given consent for the export deal. This deal has unlocked the doors of opportunities for the Agar growers of Tripura. After decades, the farmers of North Tripura district are now allowed to sell their goods officially”, the official told EastMojo.
According to sources, around 15,000 families in the North Tripura district are completely dependent on Agarwood cultivation and processing of agar-based products.
After a lot of efforts, the Central government has earmarked an export quota of 25,000 kg Agar chips and 15,000 Kg Agar oil for Tripura. The state government had also rolled out the Tripura Agar policy.
Sources in the state government said, “A proposal had been sent to the Central government for the formation of Agar Board India here in Tripura along the lines of Tea Board. This Board will help streamline Agarwood cultivation across the country. Proposals are also in consideration to set up a dedicated market of Agarwood-based products in order to woo investors and buyers from across the globe. Already some noted companies have visited the Kadamtala area to test the waters before making investments.”
