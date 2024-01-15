Better than Biplab: TIPRA Motha woman leader hails Dr Manik Saha

Agartala: Executive member of Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council Dolly Reang on Sunday drew comparisons between incumbent Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha and his predecessor and current Rajya Sabha MP Biplab Kumar Deb, hailing Saha as a better leader.

The TIPRA Motha leader, who had been elected to the Tribal District Council from Natunbazar-Malabasa constituency, described Dr Manik Saha as a “man with vision”.

“For the last two years, I was invited but did not attend the inaugural function of the annual fair. Today, why I did come? There are two important reasons behind that. The first thing is that our Chief Minister is a highly educated person. He is a man with a vision. I think he will carry forward the state in a far better position than his predecessor Biplab Kumar Deb,” Reang said in the inaugural function of the Tirthamukh fair and festival, organised at the Dumboor reservoir under Gomati district, Tripura.

She also raised a couple of demands for the Chief Minister. “Tirthamikh is a place of religious importance but reaching here is a tough task. People have to trek for kilometers leaving their vehicles far behind. Given the importance of the tourist spot, at least, six lane-roads needs to be constructed and proper arrangement for parking is also necessary,” she added.

Meanwhile, this clipping of around 90 seconds circulated online like wildfire, making rounds in the political circles. EastMojo tried to contact the leader but could not get a response from her.

The Tirthamukh fair and festival is organised on the occasion of Makar Sankranti. Like previous years, Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha inaugurated the festival and fair.

“Tirthamukh Poush Sankranti Mela stands on the faith and trust of the people. A fair symbolises a gathering and bonding of people. This bond has strengthened our unity and solidarity,” a press statement issued by the office of Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha quoted him saying.

Also Read | Roman script for Kokborok: Tribals say Tripura CM support is ‘nothing major’

