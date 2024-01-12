Agartala: The Central government has approved the relocation of the Zonal office of Archeological Survey of India (ASI) from Mizoram to Tripura, Tripura Tourism Minister Sushanta Chowdhury has said.

“Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha has worked really hard to make this happen and finally the office will soon be shifted to Tripura. I have also exchanged letters with the Central government for the same purpose”, he added.

Don't miss out on in-depth & unbiased stories from Northeast India. Subscribe to our weekly newsletter for free. Opt out or contact us anytime. See our Privacy Policy ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Explaining the significance of the development, the Minister said, “Tripura has several archeological sites in Unakoti, Pilak (South Tripura) and Boxanagar which are equally important tourist destinations. As these sites are under strict control of the ASI, it becomes hard for the state government to take up any development work in those protected spaces. If the ASI officials remain present here, the process of taking approval will be easier than before”.

Speaking on the Private Member Resolution moved by BJP MLA Swapna Majumder for the development of Tripura’s tourism sector, the Minister said, “Asian Development Bank has approved Rs 140 crore total for renovation and building of Tourism related infrastructure all across the state. While majority of the funds would be spent for Unakoti, places like temples of 14 deities, Kamalasagar temple will get substantial amounts of funds. Rs 6.5 crore would be spent for the temple of 14 deities and Rs 17.5 crore is allocated for Kasba temple in Kamalasagar”.

Taking part in the debate, Congress MLA Sudip Roy Barman proposed setting up facilities like a Casino or Pub exclusively for tourists. “Sikkim has allowed the Casino business. So far I know entry of locals in those areas is banned but for tourists everything is permitted”, said Barman.

He also suggested the state government to work on new ideas to enhance footfalls of tourists. CPIM MLA Jitendra Choudhury opposed the idea of the Casino claiming that it would pollute local culture. He said the state government should invest more focus on cultural tourism. He also demanded formation of a unit of Tourist Police who will be trained to assist, help and protect tourists.

In his concluding statement, the Minister admitted that “progressive ideas” are needed to be welcomed to increase tourist footfalls.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Also Read | Tripura: Aaranyak takes conservation initiative for Hoolock Gibbons

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









