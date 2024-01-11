Tripura Ratha Yatra tragedy: CM orders fresh probe

Agartala: Tripura Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha on Thursday ordered a fresh inquiry in connection with the tragic Ratha Yatra electrocution that killed as many as ten devotees of the International Society for Krishna Consciousness at Kumarghat under Unakoti district.

The incident took place after the pinnacle of lord Jagganath’s chariot came in contact with the high tension live electric wire over the national highway.

Meanwhile, on the last day of Tripura Assembly’s winter session, Leader of the Opposition Animesh Debbarma raised the issue and sought a response of Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha, who also holds the Home portfolio.

In his response, Dr Saha said, “A report was submitted by the revenue department soon after the incident. After going through the whole matter, I was not fully satisfied. I could figure out that some issues mentioned in the report require further analysis and review. Subsequently, a fresh inquiry has been commissioned to find out who are actually responsible for the tragic incident”.

The Chief Minister was speaking during the Zero Hour when the Leader of the Opposition drew his notice on the matter. Dr Saha said, as soon as the inquiry report reaches him, he will make it public in the assembly.

Apart from that, the Chief Minister also spoke on the alleged scam reported at Natingcherra tea garden of the same area where government funds were “misappropriated”.

“A total of two cases were being investigated by the Crime Branch Unit of Tripura Police. In one case, the Charge Sheet will be submitted soon while in the other case the investigation is underway”, said the Chief Minister.

Two more issues such as recruitment of teachers through selection test for graduate teachers and elections to Village Committees of TTAADC were raised by the Opposition Leader but Chief Minister Dr Saha could not answer as both the matters are sub-judice.

During discussion, Congress MLA Sudip Roy Barman said that the state assembly should pass a resolution and send it to the central government seeking its intervention to expedite the process of passing the 125th constitutional amendment Bill.

“If the Bill is passed, the Village Committees of the state will be upgraded to three tier. Now the village committees are single tier which means the flow of fund will be less than three tier system”, he added.

