Live-in relationships, sex-change destroying Indian culture: Tripura Minister 

Agartala: Tripura Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Minister Ratan Lal Nath on Monday claimed that practices like sex change, live-in relationships, and so on, are being propagated in Indian society as a part of an international conspiracy to destroy the rich cultural heritage.
Nath, speaking in motion of the Governor’s address on the second day of Tripura Assembly’s winter session, said, “Change of sex is a new evil trend that has started in this country. Males and females are exchanging roles through some procedures. This is against the law of nature. Similarly, live-in relationships are also being endorsed by a section of people in the society. All these things are part of a well-orchestrated conspiracy hatched by countries that are envious of India to destroy our rich cultural heritage.”
The Minister also asserted that soon after Independence, the subsequent ruling dispensations had forgotten the founding fathers of the Indian national movement.
“The Congress itself forgot the values of Lala Lajpat Ray, Mahatma Gandhi, Bipin Chandra Paul and imported concepts like secularism, socialism and communism, completely new to this land. What this country had suffered for a prolonged time is because of putting flawed and vague ideas originated elsewhere into exercise. And, in this course, we lost our roots,” he added, asserting that Prime Minister Narendra Modi once again revived the sense of cultural nationalism.
Nath also advised veteran Congress MLA Gopal Chandra Roy to guide Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in improving his knowledge of history.
The Minister recommended the Congress leader to go through the historic Bengali novel “Anandamath” written by renowned Bengali author Bankim Chandra Chatterjee to grasp the ideas of cultural nationalism that helped India get freedom from the clutches of British Rule.
“I have heard a top Congress leader asking who Bharat Mata is. My suggestion for him would be to invest more time in studying literature of the pre-Independent India to understand the culture of this country. Gopal Babu, (Gopal Roy) is a representative of Congress present here and he is much senior to Gandhi in the party. Please go and tell him to study Ananda Math and read about Abanindranath Tagore, the artist who first created the portrait of Bharat Mata,” the Minister, who had been leading the house in the absence of Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha, told the assembly.
