Tripura: Funds for MLA area dvp hiked; opposition demands more 

Agartala: Tripura Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha on Friday declared that the MLA area development fund which could be utilised for various infrastructure projects by an elected legislator within the jurisdiction of his or her constituency has been increased by Rs 25 lakh.
Instead of Rs 50 lakhs per MLA, now each of the lawmakers will be entitled to receive Rs 75 lakh through the fund, the Chief Minister announced during the first day of the Tripura Assembly’s winter session.
“On a number of occasions, the MLAs cutting across the political lines drew attention of the state government pertaining to the funds allocated for local area development. They have time and again said that funds were not sufficient to address the infrastructure gaps their areas are facing. Considering this, the allocation for the funds had been increased and from now each of the MLA would receive Rs 25 lakh additional,” said Dr Saha.
The Chief Minister also maintained that for this hike the state government would bear an additional burden of Rs 15 crore for this head. “Earlier for 60 MLAs Rs 30 crore was allocated under this head but from now on Rs 45 crore would be spent,” the Chief Minister has said.
Before the Chief Minister concluded his speech, Leader of the Opposition, Animesh Debbarma and CPIM leader Dipankar Sen tried to argue that even Rs 75 lakh was not enough given the skyrocketing prices of things. Both the legislators said that at least Rs 1 crore should be allocated for MLA area development fund.
“Decisions are taken and later it could be modified as well. I think the government will consider my proposal,” said the Leader of the Opposition Animesh Debbarma. CPIM MLA Dipankar Sen said, “I extend my support to the point raised by the Leader of the Opposition. For the last ten months, we haven’t received a single penny for the MLA area development fund. The government should look into that as well”.
The first day of Tripura Assembly was adjourned for the day on a gloomy note as the MLAs pay tribute to former Minister Surajit Datta and MLA Samsul Haque who departed for the heavenly abode. The Chief Minister sought sometime from the Speaker after the obituary reference to make the announcement. Dr Saha had also said that he would be rushing for some other engagements during the session and in his absence Minister Ratan Lal Nath, Minister Prasenjit Singha Roy and Minister Tinku Roy will respond to the queries raised by the MLAs regarding his departments.
