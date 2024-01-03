Tripura: Over 700 infiltrators arrested in 2023, BSF data showed

Agartala: The number of arrests made for illegal violations of the 856 kilometres-long India-Bangladesh international borders along Tripura doubled in 2023 compared to 2022, BSF data showed.

The BSF troopers guarding the borders detained a total of 744 infiltrators, which included 112 Rohingya Illegal Migrants (RIMs), 337 Bangladeshi nationals and 295 Indians.

In comparison, 369 individuals were detained for similar crimes in 2022. The data shared by the BSF officials said that among the 369 infiltrators, 59 were Rohingya migrants, 150 Bangladeshis and 160 Indian nationals.

Speaking on the issue, a senior official said the rise in such cases was due to the active involvement of “Border Touts”.

“Recently, the National Investigation Agency arrested around 30 people from Tripura identified as Border Touts. This term is for those who extend logistic support to the people who cross borders. The NIA crackdown shall certainly break the nexus,” the senior BSF official said.

Apart from that, the annual press statement of the BSF also said, “During the year 2023, the BSF troops of Tripura Frontier have maintained

extremely high levels of surveillance and alertness. Resultantly, BSF has successfully rescued 1,980 Cattle heads and seized contraband items like Phensedyl 2,02,535 Bottles, Ganja 16,750.18 Kgs, Yaba tablets 98,003 Nos, Gold 3.998 kg, Silver 289.78 gms, Brown Sugar 1185.465 Gms, Arms/ Ammunition, BD Currency 1,07,17,980 Taka and miscellaneous items worth Rs 41,82,23,177.”

