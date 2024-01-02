Tripura: Mob assaults woman over alleged affair

Agartala: A woman in Tripura’s Unakoti district was tied to a tree and assaulted publicly by villagers under the suspicion of an extramarital affair with one of her relatives.

The woman was identified as one Rubi Malakar, a resident of Dalucherra area of Kailashahar. She was allegedly caught by her husband with her lover on Monday evening.

When the husband—Apu Malakar—tried to reprimand her for the affair, the woman’s lover Uttam Sarkar and his friends allegedly thrashed Malakar. Uttam Sarkar is said to be the married couple’s uncle.

Injured in the attack, Apu Malakar returned to the village and created an outcry. The villagers gathered in his favor and held the man’s wife and her lover’s friend captive. They were later tied to a tree and publicly humiliated, abused and assaulted by the villagers.

Meanwhile, Uttam Sarkar absconded the scene. When the incident was reported ot the police, the Kailashahar women police reached the spot and rescued the woman.

Sources said, it was not the first time they were caught red handed. On multiple occasions, people noticed them together and community elders summoned them for an amicable solution of the matter but both of them refused to budge.

Police sources said, “Two cases are being registered in connection with the incident. The husband has filed a complaint against the wife with attempt to murder charges while the woman has given her statement against some people who are responsible for publicly assaulting her”.

