Tripura: Two NLFT rebels surrender to the Border Security Force  

Agartala: Two rebels of the outlawed National Liberation Front of Tripura surrendered before the Border Security Force at Chawmanu under the Dhalai district of Tripura on Saturday.

A statement issued by BSF authorities reads: “On 30th Dec 2023, in the area of Border outpost (BOP) R C Nath under Chawmanu, Dhalai, two unlisted cadres of NLFT (BM) surrendered before BSF authorities. In the wee hours of the day Prahar Jay Tripura and Debajay Tripura, both residents of village Thalchera, Chawmanu, of Dhalai district, decided to leave the path of violence and surrender to adopt normal life and become involved in the mainstream of the nation. Both the insurgents joined the NLFT (BM) faction in October last year.”

The BSF authorities stated that such examples would inspire others to quit the path of violence and join normal life.

“Tripura state has been insurgency-prone for the last few decades. Due to the endeavour of central agencies and state authorities, in the recent past, several cadres of NLFT (BM) opted to return back to the mainstream of society. Such examples will certainly motivate the misguided youths to leave the path of violence,” the statement added.

