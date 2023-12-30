Tripura: NIA makes two more arrests near Indo-Bangla border

Agartala: The National Investigation Agency (NIA), with the support of Tripura Police and BSF apprehended two more people from Sabroom, a riverine town located at the Indo-Bangla borders of Tripura’s south district.

The arrests were made during a late-night raid and the accused were identified as Suman Tripura (30) and Kagnfru Mog (38). They would be shifted to Guwahati for further legal proceedings.

Notably, this is the second time that the NIA officials had conducted raids in the state in connection with a case registered in Guwahati.

“So far, we know, the case is related to trafficking of Rohingya migrants and Bangladeshi nationals. Earlier in the month of November, such raids were conducted in multiple locations of the state leading to arrests of more than 20 people in the month of November,” a senior police official told EastMojo.

According to sources, the names of the accused was revealed on Friday during an interrogation after previous arrests were made. Earlier during the November raids, three persons—Babul Tripura, Bikram Tripura and Sukanta Datta—were arrested by the NIA and BSF officials.

