Tripura University's first startup to market water purification tech

Agartala: In a significant development, Tripura University has got its first in-campus startup to help the institution enter the market with its patented products. The startup, registered by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs as an LLP (Limited Liability Partnership), is named NH Technovisions LLP.

Speaking exclusively to EastMojo over the new initiative, Professor of Tripura University Chemical and Polymer Engineering Department Harjeet Nath said, “The project is being funded by All India Council for Technical Education’s YUKTI 2.0 scheme that essentially provides funding for innovative ideas developed in the laboratories which have the potential to generate good response in the market.”

When asked which would be the key areas the startup would focus for technological interventions, Nath said, “We have been working in the field of water purification, clean energy generation and soil amendments. In the field of water purification, I have developed a portable water purifier for emergencies such as floods and other natural calamities.”

According to Nath, this technology will also end the dependence on packaged drinking water once optimized for market use. “We want to make the product suitable for the northeast region. The NDRF and the SDRF, and the Indian Army can use this to purify locally available water for consumption. For each litre, the charge is less than one rupee. We have seen that whenever a natural calamity happens, relief materials include plastic water bottles that later wreak havoc on the environment as non-biodegradable waste. If this technology is used instead, the problem will get solved,” he added.

Nath also informed EastMojo they demonstrated the product at the recently held Global Conference on Disaster Management at Dehradun. “Senior defence officials appreciated the product”, he added.

