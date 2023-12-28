Tripura: Senior BJP MLA passes away, state mourning announced

Agartala: Senior BJP MLA from Tripura’s Ramnagar assembly constituency Surajit Datta breathed his last at a private hospital in West Bengal on Wednesday night after battling a prolonged illness. The 70-year-old is survived by his wife and daughter.

Earlier, Datta was admitted to a private hospital in Agartala on December 26. As his health condition deteriorated, he was shifted to West Bengal for further treatment in an air ambulance.

Don't miss out on in-depth & unbiased stories from Northeast India. Subscribe to our weekly newsletter for free. Opt out or contact us anytime. See our Privacy Policy ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Speaking to EastMojo, his party colleagues said that Datta was suffering from multiple critical health complications. He was unable to participate in public events and rallies of the party because of his ill health. However, he is always regarded as a “mass leader” because of his cult following among the people of his constituency.

Before joining the BJP, Datta served as a senior member of the Trinamool Congress. He was also the president of Tripura Pradesh Congress Committee and a minister in the Congress government. “He suffered a cerebral stroke last night which led to his demise. His mortal remains will be brought back to Agartala later in the day”, a source close to the family said.

Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha announced state mourning showing respect to the departed soul.

“Saddened and pained by the demise of senior politician & sitting MLA of Bharatiya Janata Party Shri Surajit Dutta (Sunu Daa) during treatment in a hospital outside the State. His demise is an irreparable loss in the State’s political arena. May the departed soul find eternal peace! My deepest sympathy to the bereaved family. Om Shanti. As a mark of respect, the Govt of Tripura announced one-day State Mourning on Thursday”, a social media post by Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha reads.

Saddened & pained by the demise of senior politician & sitting MLA of Bharatiya Janata Party Shri Surajit Dutta (Sunu Daa) during treatment in a hospital outside the State.



His demise is an irreparable loss in the State's political arena.



May the departed soul find eternal… pic.twitter.com/UAlczHhVEy — Prof.(Dr.) Manik Saha (@DrManikSaha2) December 27, 2023

BJP Tripura Pradesh President Rajib Bhattacharjee said thousands of party activists will join his funeral journey slated in the evening. “His mortal remains will be brought back by the afternoon. Tributes will be paid at the Secretariat, Assembly and the party office. Later, a funeral procession will be taken out from his residence,” said Bhattacharjee.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Congress MLA Sudip Roy Barman, TIPRA Motha leaders also expressed their condolences. It is noteworthy to mention that Datta has been consistently victorious in elections since 1988, securing success from his stronghold in Ramnagar.

Also Read | Tripura: Cabinet approves widening of 135 km stretch of Khowai-Harina road

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









