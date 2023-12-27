Tripura: Cabinet approves widening of 135 km stretch of Khowai-Harina road

Guwahati: The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has approved the improvement and widening of 135 km stretch of Khowai-Harina road in Tripura.

The approval was made for two-lane with paved shoulder road from km 101.300 (Khowai) to km 236.213 (Harina) of NH-208, covering a total length of 134.913 kms in the State of Tripura.

The project involves investment of Rs 2,486.78 crore which includes a loan component of Rs 1,511.70 crore (JPY 23,129 Million). The loan assistant will be from Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) under Official Development Assistance (ODA) scheme.

The project is envisaged to facilitate better road connectivity between various parts of Tripura and to provide alternative access to Assam and Meghalaya from Tripura apart from existing NH-8.

The project was selected based on the necessity of providing smooth and motorable road after considering socio economic needs of the region. Development of the project stretch of NH-208 will improve interstate connectivity between Assam and Tripura via NH-208A and also reduce the transit time and provide safer connectivity for the travellers.

As the project stretch passes close to Bangladesh border, it would also improve connectivity to Bangladesh through Kailashahar, Kamalpur and Khowai Border Check Post. The land border trade is expected to potentially grow with the improvement in road network in the region through development of the project road.

The selected stretch provides improved connectivity to agricultural belt, tourist places, religious places and tribal districts of the state, which are backward in terms of growth and income. After completion of the project, the connectivity will be improved to generate more revenue to the State as well as income for local public.

The construction period for the project stretches will be two years which includes the maintenance of these National Highways stretches for 5 years (in the case of flexible pavement)/ 10 years (in the case of rigid pavement) after completion of construction.

