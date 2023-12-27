Tripura: 6 BJP cadres injured in clashes, TIPRA Motha denies allegations

Agartala: Political clashes between the supporters of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party and principal opposition TIPRA Motha, left as many as six BJP cadres injured in the Belbari area of the West Tripura district.
The cadres suffered grievous injuries on the head, hands and other parts of the body followed by “unprovoked attacks” launched by the TIPRA Motha workers, Saikat Saha, BJP Youth wing president for the Sepahijala district told media persons.
Even though the area falls under the administrative control of West Tripura district, the place where the incident occurred is in Takarjala, the constituency from where royal scion Pradyot Kishore Debbarman was elected to the TTAADC council.
On the organisational front, the BJP Sepahijala district committee looks after the party operations there.
Giving details about the incident, Saha said, “Every political party has the right to organise people. We had a pre-scheduled event at Belbari but when we reached here, we were shocked to witness that our workers had been mercilessly thrashed by the TIPRA Motha activists. This is hooliganism.”
Condemning the attacks, Saha said, “We want strict action against those who are involved in these attacks”. On knowing about the incident, a team of police from Radhapur police station rushed to the spot and shifted the injured persons to the local hospital.
Despite repeated attempts, neither the office of SDPO Jirania nor the Radhapur police station responded to the phone calls for an official statement on the incident.
TIPRA Motha leader from Belbari, Lemon Roberth Debbarma, refuted the allegations and said that it was a plot by the ruling party to defame his party, which believes in peace. “Not a single party worker of TIPRA Motha is in any way linked with what has happened at the meeting venue of the BJP. The BJP convened the meeting. How would we know how their party workers got attacked? They should explain instead of blaming others,” Debbarma told EastMojo.
