Tripura: Jampui Hill NGO urge visitors to say no to drugs, alcohol

Agartala: Jampui Hill Joint NGO committee has appealed to people travelling to Tripura’s only hill station located near Mizoram to stay away from drugs and alcohol.

The NGOs have requested the tourists to keep certain things in mind to ensure that the calm and composed beauty of the hills remain undisturbed.

Dr. Zairemthiama Pachuau, General Secretary, Mizo Convention told EastMojo that there are three key requests mentioned in the joint statement which includes no reckless driving, no use of drugs and alcohol, and maintenance of cleanliness.

“Don’t do drugs and alcohol. This request aims to ensure a safe, healthy, and enjoyable experience of your visit to our beautiful place. Consumption, possession and sale of drugs and alcohol, and creating public nuisance under the influences is not only against our community standards but also illegal and punishable offence,” the press statement read.

The NGO advised visitors to drive slowly and safely, keeping the speed limit so that everyone can have a safe and smooth commute. “It is important that you abide by this request, as it is for the safety of all. We would like to remind you that driving at an excessive speed is not only illegal, but also dangerous. You are risking your life and the lives of others by driving at a high speed. We want you to know that we are committed to protecting the safety of all the tourists/visitors/guests and our residents,” the statement read.

The tourists were advised to put the waste on the bins provided by the villagers. “We are the cleanest place of Tripura. Help us to remain so! We take pride in the fact that you are here visiting the cleanest part of the state. And we aim to maintain a clean and hygienic environment at every place for all of our esteemed guests to relax and enjoy themselves. During your visit, you are requested to avoid littering at any place, including the roadsides whilst you are in a moving vehicle or having a stop-over at any of our idyllic and scenic locations. Kindly dispose of wastes properly in the designated bins. The local residents of each village have been providing necessary bins to ensure effective cleaning,” the statement added.

