Tripura: JSM party postpones rally after CM’s intervention

Agartala: The controversial rally called by Janajati Suraksha Mancha (JSM) seeking the abolition of ST status of the tribals who had converted to Christianity has been postponed for a day following the intervention of Tripura chief minister Dr Manik Saha.
Earlier the proposed rally was scheduled to take place on December 25, the day of Christmas but now the rally will be organised on December 26.
Speaking to media persons, JSM activist Pritimay Debbarman said that Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha had requested the organisation to organise the rally on another day apart from the day of Christmas.
“We have accepted the request of Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha and decided to postpone the rally. The rally will be organised on December 26 instead of December 25”, Debbarma added.
According to him, Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha holds a big constitutional responsibility and ther organisation does not want to disregard him.
When asked about the backlash that the organisation had drawn from opposition parties, he said, “We do not want to make any comment on the political canard run against us. Our main objective is to protect the interest of tribal communities and we shall maintain our line. And, we don’t have any political affiliation”.
He informed that over 30,000 people are prepared to join the rally.
