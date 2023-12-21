Lok Sabha elections: BJP central team led by BL Santosh arrives in Tripura

Agartala: With Lok Sabha elections around the corner, a big team of BJP senior leaders led by BL Santosh landed in Agartala on Wednesday to test political waters.
The BJP has maintained a steady rise in Tripura, winning all major elections after 2018 barring the TTAADC elections in 2021. The senior leader is said to have arrived to chair a series of crucial meetings with the party rank and file.
Leaders from the district and mandal committees have been asked to meet senior leaders, after which meetings of the party’s core committee and state committee will be held.
Speaking on the issue, a senior BJP leader said that they would discuss several issues related to the party’s organisation. “We will implement the policy of one leader and one post in letter and spirit. There are several leaders who have multiple portfolios. In the time of elections, dual responsibilities might prove detrimental to the party’s functioning. New leaders will be given the opportunity to take charge of the frontal wings and cells after a thorough discussion in the meetings,” a party leader said.
Apart from that, the senior leaders will also provide insights on the roadmap to success in the ensuing elections. “For all elections, the state leadership is served with a detailed roadmap which includes campaign strategies, information about central government schemes and some key points of the poll manifesto. All these crucial points are propagated through the party’s campaign”, said sources.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased coverage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
Some sources also informed EastMojo that the party’s top leaders would intervene to resolve the rumoured internal strife. “It is necessary to bridge the gradually increasing differences between senior leaders to keep the party on track. The senior leaders know everything and they will certainly take steps to resolve the problems,” said a top party source. Apart from Santosh, NE coordinator Sambit Patra, senior leader Rituraj Sinha and Assam and Tripura General Secretary Organisation Randindra Raju had also arrived.
Also Read | Industrial contribution to Tripura’s GSDP must improve: NITI Aayog
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Mizoram: Three feared dead in stone quarry collapse
- IIT Guwahati’s new invention aims to revolutionise sustainable river management
- Lok Sabha elections: BJP central team led by BL Santosh arrives in Tripura
- Assam: Habitat destruction casts shadow on a new plant species
- If humans disappeared, what would happen to our dogs?
- Meghalaya govt hikes dearness allowance for 55,000 employees