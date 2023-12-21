Lok Sabha elections: BJP central team led by BL Santosh arrives in Tripura

Agartala: With Lok Sabha elections around the corner, a big team of BJP senior leaders led by BL Santosh landed in Agartala on Wednesday to test political waters.

The BJP has maintained a steady rise in Tripura, winning all major elections after 2018 barring the TTAADC elections in 2021. The senior leader is said to have arrived to chair a series of crucial meetings with the party rank and file.

Leaders from the district and mandal committees have been asked to meet senior leaders, after which meetings of the party’s core committee and state committee will be held.

Speaking on the issue, a senior BJP leader said that they would discuss several issues related to the party’s organisation. “We will implement the policy of one leader and one post in letter and spirit. There are several leaders who have multiple portfolios. In the time of elections, dual responsibilities might prove detrimental to the party’s functioning. New leaders will be given the opportunity to take charge of the frontal wings and cells after a thorough discussion in the meetings,” a party leader said.

Apart from that, the senior leaders will also provide insights on the roadmap to success in the ensuing elections. “For all elections, the state leadership is served with a detailed roadmap which includes campaign strategies, information about central government schemes and some key points of the poll manifesto. All these crucial points are propagated through the party’s campaign”, said sources.

Some sources also informed EastMojo that the party’s top leaders would intervene to resolve the rumoured internal strife. “It is necessary to bridge the gradually increasing differences between senior leaders to keep the party on track. The senior leaders know everything and they will certainly take steps to resolve the problems,” said a top party source. Apart from Santosh, NE coordinator Sambit Patra, senior leader Rituraj Sinha and Assam and Tripura General Secretary Organisation Randindra Raju had also arrived.

