Agartala: Noted scientist and NITI Aayog member Dr VK Saraswat on Wednesday said the contribution of industries to Tripura’s GSDP needs to improve significantly to achieve the goal of self reliance.

Stating that NITI Aayog would act as a bridge between the state and the central government to resolve the obstacles that come in the way of the state’s growth, he said, “Due to geographical and ecological reasons, only some specific types of industries could be built here and we must all move forward in a set direction”.

Don't miss out on in-depth & unbiased stories from Northeast India. Subscribe to our weekly newsletter for free. Opt out or contact us anytime. See our Privacy Policy ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

The senior member of the government think tank was speaking at an interactive session organised between the visiting NITI Aayog delegation and the industry owners of Tripura at the state guest house.

The session was conducted a day after Dr Saraswat led a member delegation that landed here in Tripura and attended a series of meetings with the top officials of the state government, Chief Secretary and Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha in turns.

“We have discussed this in detail with the Chief Secretary of Tripura and Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha has also shared his wisdom with us. One thing that I want to clarify here is that for the state to grow, you need a flourishing industrial sector apart from the growth in social sectors. Industry is the biggest growth driver”, he added.

Noting that only some specific industries are possible in Tripura, Dr Saraswat said, “So far we understood, only some specific types of industries are possible here in the state. Crops like Bamboo, Rubber, Agar and Pineapple are grown here in abundance. All these sectors have huge potential but due to some unforeseen reasons growth in these sectors is not satisfactory.”

He also admitted that lately, some industries in food processing, rubber and Agar are arriving here in Tripura which has created a good impression. “Despite many obstacles, the state is trying to woo industries which is praiseworthy. This meeting is convened here to understand what kind of problems the industries here are facing. We shall take all these issues to the concerned departments, and ministries for policy-level solutions”, he added.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Earlier on Tuesday, Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha proposed a PPP model hospital in Tripura and officials of other departments sought the intervention of NITI Aayog to get the Bangladesh imposed ban export lifted.

Also Read: Tripura attempting to boost economy with Agar plantation

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









