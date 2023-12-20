Tripura: Lone zoo’s new master-plan to add smart enclosures

Agartala: Tripura’s lone zoo, located in Sepahijala district, is all set to undergo a major facelift in the years to come as the forest department prepares a new master plan for the zoo.

As per the new master-plan, many new animals will be brought through animal exchange programmes and smart enclosures will be installed, a senior official of the department said.

“A Zoo Master Plan lasts for 20 years. In our case, it expired in 2022 and now the new master plan is prepared taking cue from bigger and modern zoos of other states. Within the next three months, the zoo master plan will be ready, and it will be sent to Central Zoo Authority for its official approval”, said the official.

In order to improve the strength of animals, the zoo authorities have been planning to set up a reptile house and snake house.

“It will not be a mistake to call Tripura, a land of snakes as our state is a house to many exquisite species of snakes. The proposed snake house to be set up here in the zoo will put all these species of snakes in display for the visitors and wildlife enthusiasts. Another special reptile house is also being set up here. Both these proposed projects are going to happen soon”, the official added.

A special aquarium house will also be incorporated in the Zoo masterplan.

The new animals will be brought to Sepahijala zoo through a series of animal exchange initiatives which were finalised recently. “Three proposals for animal exchange with Bengal Safari Zoon in North Bengal, Bannerghatta Zoo and Tirupati zoo are approved. Animals like Hog Deer, Royal Bengal Tigers, Emo birds and more, will be new additions here in Sepahijala”, the sources added.

Sepahijala Zoo had lost their last Royal Bengal tiger in the year 2017. “The big cat died because of multiple old age ailments. We hope the new pair will be able to reproduce here. Recently hand rearing process helped the biologists working in the zoo raise two clouded leopard cubs. Hand rearing process is successful for three important species—Clouded leopard, leopard cat and Lion,” the source added.

When contacted, head biologist of the zoo Chiranjib Debnath said, “Hand rearing is a process through which animals are separated from their mothers. It is done when mothers eat their own children. To prevent that hand rearing is introduced. Hand rearing of clouded leopard was done for the first time in Tripura”.

