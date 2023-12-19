To make an impact, Tripura must play knockout rounds: Wriddhiman Saha

Agartala: Wicket-keeper batsman Wriddhiman Saha, who now leads Tripura’s senior team in domestic cricket, believes the team must qualify for the knockout matches in the forthcoming seasons.

“There is no dearth of talent in the team. Several players deserve to get selected in the India A side, at least. The process of selection largely lies in the hands of selectors, but, if the team performs consistently, we are capable of qualifying in the knockout segment of the domestic tournaments,” Saha told EastMojo in an exclusive interview.

The former Indian team player used to play from Bengal, but due to some internal issues, he inked an agreement with Tripura Cricket Association as a mentor cum captain for the senior side in July 2022.

His arrival enabled Tripura to finally conclude its dry run in the domestic tournaments and register itself as a winning side against big teams.

“Definitely, the team performance has improved substantially in the Ranji trophy and limited over matches. In T-20s, we failed to make a dent. But, the present strength of the team is quite good,” he said.

When asked what change he could sense after his mentorship, he said, “All the players are quite good in their sports. They knew their role and what to do in the field, but most were not adequately confident to handle the pressure. In my sessions with the team, I told them again and again to be confident in their approach, and I think as time passed, they gradually started to realise everything. Victory and defeat are part of the game but as a sportsman, one should be full of spirit to bounce back in the difficult times.”

To a query regarding his plans with the team, he said, “I don’t make a long-term plan for anything. Strategies should be chalked out based on the tournaments. Now we have Ranji Trophy matches coming up, so now we are preparing for that. There are four matches to be played on home grounds. Our efforts will be to score maximum points in the home-ground matches. And, if we can win a couple of matches outside the state, we may be able to get closer to the qualifiers. For that to happen, the whole team has to play good cricket consistently”.

Lauding the performance of all-rounders Manisankar Murasingh and Rana Dutta, Saha said, “Murasingh had played in Duleep Trophy and Deodhar Trophy matches. His performance matters for us in the crucial games. Similarly, Rana Datta who leads from the front in the bowling department has to perform consistently to enable Tripura to take an edge over others”.

On being asked for his suggestions for Tripura Cricket’s better future, Saha said, “I used to play for Bengal and now I am with Tripura. Both places fall in the Eastern Zone where monsoons are heavy. Because of the rains, our players lost a significant amount of time which could have been invested in training and practice. The Cricket Association should make some arrangements to ensure that the players at least can practice even in the odd weather. For the senior players, a facility has been set up, but for the budding players who want to explore their full potential something needs to be done”.

He also vouched for more matches. “The players should be given scope to play enough because there is no alternative to playing matches,” Saha added.

