Tripura to set up special hospital for infectious diseases

Agartala: Tripura Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha on Monday said that the state government would soon set up a hospital, which will exclusively deal with illnesses caused by infectious diseases.

“In all the major hospitals, we have a department for infectious disease. However, we feel a specific hospital to tackle infectious diseases is required for the stage. Hence, a new hospital will be set up here in collaboration with the National Council for Disease Control (NCDC). A sum of Rs 10 crore had been earmarked for this purpose,” the Chief Minister said in the first foundation day celebrations of Tripura Government Dental College.

Dr Saha, a maxillofacial surgeon by degree, promised to open a dental college in Tripura once he was elected to the state assembly. He kept his promise and the college was put to function this academic year.

“The responsibility of the college is now on the shoulders of faculty members and students. An institution is brought to life by its students. You are the first batch, so you people should take pride in it”, the Chief Minister said. Issuing a terse warning against raging, he said, “All of you haven’t faced any raging. The same should be welcome for second-year students who will be admitted next year. The required committees that look into such complaints should be formed immediately.”

The Chief Minister also spoke about the state government’s various initiatives to decentralise healthcare services. “The government medical college in GB Hospital is overburdened with patients. In critical cases such as road traffic accidents, atrocities or other emergencies timely medical intervention is a must for saving the life of the patient. In many cases, patients lost their lives while being shifted to Agartala. To address the problem, the state government has made trauma care centres operational in Dhalai and South Tripura districts. In North Tripura, the trauma centre will be inaugurated soon,” he added.

