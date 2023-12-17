Tripura Guv flags off Maitri bike rally on Vijay Diwas

Guwahati: The Maitri bike rally “Fuelled by Freedom, Ride by Friendship” organised by Assam Rifles sector to commemorate 52nd Vijay Diwas was flagged off by Governor of Tripura, Indrasena Reddy Nallu, at Albert Ekka War Memorial, Agartala on December 16.

The bike rally, comprised of 38 combatants and 25 civilians, was flagged off from Maitri Bridge, Sabroom on December 15.

Don't miss out on in-depth & unbiased stories from Northeast India. Subscribe to our weekly newsletter for free. Opt out or contact us anytime. See our Privacy Policy ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

The event also witnessed flagging in of Indian Army’s Pedaling Patriots – the bicycle rally of Spearcorps which was flagged off from Dimapur on December 4, 2023.

Vijay Diwas is celebrated every year to honour the sacrifices of Indian Armed forces who fought alongside the Bangladeshi people to liberate it from East Pakistan. The war finally resulted into complete defeat of Pakistani Army, surrender of more than 90,000 Pak soldiers to the Indian Army and birth of new nation Bangladesh.

State of Tripura and its people played a major role in Liberation war of Bangladesh. The state hosted Bangladeshi Refugees which were more than its population in 1971 and happily shared the meager resources with their brothers from the troubled neighborhood. Assam Rifles has taken this initiative to honour the Armed Forces as well as the people of Tripura and other security agencies who played a vital role in the historical event of 1971.

Also Read | Have lost any historical places linked to 1971, says Bangladesh envoy

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









