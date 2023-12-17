Act like umpires and referees: Tripura CM tells new recruits

Agartala: Tripura Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha on Saturday appealed to the newly recruits of various departments to act impartially like “Umpires” and “Referees” for the welfare of the public.
“The job of mid-level officials like you is very crucial for the administration. You people are the face of the government. Don’t see it as a job but as a responsibility towards those who could not secure a government job for them”, he said.
Stating that Tripura is one of the least corrupt states of the country, Dr Saha said, “I have been at Raipur and Bhopal for the swearing in ceremony of the newly elected Chief Ministers of both the states. I felt very proud when Union Ministers appreciated Tripura for its achievements especially in the centrally sponsored schemes and Prime Minister Flagship schemes. This has only become possible due to untiring efforts of the government employees serving in different departments”.
The Chief Minister was speaking at the offer distribution ceremony of as many as 20 departments. Around 1,200 selected candidates through Joint Recruitment Board Tripura (JRBT) received job offers during the event.
Urging the new candidates to be true to their responsibilities, Dr Saha said, “The senior officials present here including Chief Secretary of Tripura JK Sinha and DGP Amitabha Ranjan have spoken their heart out here to make all of you realize the responsibilities you have to shoulder in your long career. My request to all of you is that to keep in mind the words shared by the officials who are sitting at the top of your administration. But any act contrast to the principles discussed here might bring unprecedented results”.
