Tripura: B'desh cement giant keen to work with Agartala city

Agartala: Top Bangladeshi cement company—Premier Cement—which played an instrumental role in construction of the iconic Bangabandhu tunnel located in the port city of the neighboring country, has shown keen interest to join hands with Agartala Municipal Corporation, Tripura, for infrastructure development in the capital city.

A delegation of the cement manufacturing company visited Agartala on Thursday. During their state tour, the associates of the company met with senior officials of the Public Works Department, Urban Development Department and Agartala Municipal Corporation Mayor Dipak Majumder.

Speaking on the occasion, Mayor Dipak Majumder said, “Bangladesh is a friendly country and for a range of issues, we are inter-dependent on each other. For transportation, Tripura’s dependence on Bangladesh is rising especially when the international railway link and the Maitri Setu, built over Sabroom in South Tripura, will be made operational. At this juncture, if investors from Bangladesh are interested to focus on Tripura, it is a welcome step for us”.

The Premier Cement team comprised of Dr Shalal Uddin, Head of Export Sales, Salem Reza FCA, Chief Financial Officer of the company and Shafiqur Rahman, Secretary of the company.

Speaking exclusively to EastMojo Dr Shalal Uddin said, “Mayor of Agartala Municipal Corporation has given us a patient hearing during the meeting. He listened to all our proposals for collectively building a strong tomorrow. We have told him that Tripura is a big importer of cement from Bangladesh. Hence there is a scope to work together.”

When asked what sort of help they are willing to extend, he said, “We have said that if our cement is used for the infrastructure projects of Tripura government, we shall provide it at a very affordable rate as compared to the market rate. It will certainly reduce the overall cost of construction to a great extent”.

