Agartala: Arif Mohammad, Bangladesh Assistant High Commissioner posted at Agartala, on Saturday lamented that historical places linked to the Bangladesh freedom struggle and the 1971 war had been lost due to a lack of protective measures.
He also maintained that if appropriate steps are not taken, future generations would know nothing about the contribution of Tripura in the formation of Bangladesh.
“The Bangladesh government is conscious about its responsibilities towards the places historically important for the country. The Bangladesh Assistant High Commission, Agartala, is also working relentlessly to ensure that the people of places and structures that played a crucial role during the Bangladesh liberation war in Tripura are preserved. But those areas fall under the jurisdiction of India and without the help of local people and state government; it will not be possible for us to do anything,” Mohammad told EastMojo on the sidelines of Vijay Diwas celebrations.
Emphasising its significance in history, he said, “If we don’t protect our history, our new generation will be completely directionless. This is not all about Bangladesh. The youth of this state should also know the contribution of Tripura in the formation of Bangladesh. The glorious past must not be confined to only texts. I am very pained to admit that many places, which were important for the historic liberation war, got lost as we could not protect them. I would like to appeal to the state government and Government of India to consider our issues and help us identify those places and accord them the status of war memorial sites.”
Terming Tripura as a pilgrimage for the people of Bangladesh, he said, “On this glorious day, Bangladesh was liberated from the clutches of Pakistani rule. In the nine-month-long war, over 30 lakh people made the supreme sacrifice while the modesty of two Lakh Bangladeshi women was outraged. They are now called Birangana. For multiple reasons, Mukti Bahini members used Tripura, and the people of this state welcomed all of us with humility and respect. This is a victory for Tripura as well”.
