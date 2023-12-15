Tripura mulls setting up five pumped power storage plants

Agartala: Tripura Power Minister Ratan Lal Nath on Thursday said the state government would soon ink an MoU with National Hydro Power Corporation of India for setting up five pumped power storage plants in North Tripura and Dhalai districts, which will cumulatively generate 800 mega watt of power altogether.
“A total of three surveys have been conducted and the project has been shown green signal by all the authorities. The NHPC authorities are arriving here in the state on December 16, 2023, for formal signing of the memorandum of understanding,” Nath told an event organized by Tripura Power Transmission Limited (TPTL) to mark the National Power Conservation Day.
Stating that the state government has now shifted its focus to the renewable energy sources, Nath said, “Solar energy is the biggest asset we have right now. The energy consumption in the state is increasing at an alarming rate. In 2018, the average consumption of the state was 240 mega watts which has now reached 304 mega watts. According to our estimates, it will exceed the 700 mega watt by 2030 which is quite high given the existing power generation infrastructure of the state. In this case, we can’t afford to be lackadaisical on our energy consumption habits”.
According to Nath, concerted efforts had been made to install rooftop solar in major public infrastructures of the state.
“NIT Agartala has installed the rooftop solar recently. Their monthly electricity bill witnessed a free fall from Rs 9 lakh to Rs 4 lakh. Now several noted schools, colleges, institutions had adopted the technology. Apart from that, there are 23 private properties across the state where roof top solar has been installed”, Nath added.
The Minister also informed that the sprawling Dumboor reservoir spread over 41 square kilometers of area would be turned into a hotspot of solar energy generation.
“Floating solar panels will be installed in the lake which are expected to generate 130-megawatt power,” he added.
