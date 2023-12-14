Tripura: Expert intervention sought to resolve temple-mosque controversy 

Agartala: TIPRA Motha, the primary Opposition Party in Tripura, along with the Congress, is urging the engagement of specialised agencies proficient in utilising scientific methods to assess old structures, buildings, and artifacts. This call comes in response to the religious dispute that has surfaced in the South Tripura district of Tripura.

While Tripura Pradesh Congress Committee President Asish Kumar Saha urged the chief minister to request the Archaeological Survey of India to conduct a study there, Leader of the Opposition Animesh Debbarma was of the opinion that experts should make the final decision instead of individuals who don’t have enough knowledge in this field.

According to the Tripura Congress leader Asish Kumar Saha, ASI is a central government agency that has been working in this field for the last several years with excellence. “To ensure that peace prevails in the area, the government must instruct ASI to conduct an in-depth study so that all confusions get cleared.” Saha also alleged that it was an attempt orchestrated to disrupt the social harmony among the religious groups living in the Dimatali area.

Leader of the Opposition Animesh Debbarma expressed concern over the “shocking” development, urging the chief minister’s intervention for an amicable resolution. Debbarma questioned the basis for concluding that the structure, where Muslims have been offering Namaz since 1993, was a temple. He suggested involving expert agencies to conduct surveys and determine the nature of the structure, emphasising the need for a decision now that the matter has surfaced.

Sources said the Sanhati Mela (literally translating to a fair to mark religious harmony and tranquility) was started in December 1993 at the mosque to mark the first anniversary of the Babri Mosque demolition at Ayodhya. Former CPIM MLA Sudhan Das and former Minister late Anil Sarkar played an instrumental role in promoting this fair and festival to a higher level.

