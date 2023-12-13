No disposable syringe sale without prescription: Tripura govt tells pharmacies

Agartala: In a major development, the Tripura government has instructed pharmacies not to sell disposable syringes, especially those used for taking insulin doses, without a prescription.
The main objective is to regulate the sale of special syringes used by drug addicts for the consumption of intravenous drugs, a source in the state health department told EastMojo.
“As these syringes are available in the open market and there is no obligation attached to their selling like many medicinal products, drug addicts can procure it from any of the pharmacies. To avoid identification, they don’t take it from local pharmacies; instead, they buy these things from faraway places. The Pharmacy owners had also been directed not to entertain unidentified customers. If they have prescriptions, they are eligible,” the official added.
Tripura Chemist and Druggist Association, the biggest umbrella organisation of pharmacy owners, agreed with the government.
Speaking to EastMojo, Abhijit Saha, a pharmacy owner of Agartala city, said the demand for insulin syringes had increased. Instead of the elderly, who generally suffer from diabetes, young people began buying it.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased coverage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
“The matter came to our notice when stocks that used to last for several weeks started to run out within a week. Later, we realised that these syringes were not for treatment purposes. I think the same pre-condition should be attached to all syringes. If the drug addicts replace the smaller syringes with bigger ones used for injecting medicines, the consequences would be catastrophic,” added Saha.
Sources said the government will soon convene a review meeting in the presence of the pharmacy owners to get a sense of the overall situation.
Also Read | Tourism ambassador Sourav Ganguly wants Tripura to host international cricket
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- No disposable syringe sale without prescription: Tripura govt tells pharmacies
- Will complete urban body polls by April ’24: Nagaland govt tells SC
- Gauhati HC grants bail to accused in narcotics case
- Assam: Patrolling coverage increased in Raimona National Park
- Shortage of contraceptives in India? Health ministry dismisses allegations
- Meghalaya: School teacher killed in West Khasi Hills during robbery