Tourism ambassador Sourav Ganguly wants Tripura to host international cricket

Agartala: Newly-appointed Tripura Tourism Brand Ambassador Sourav Ganguly officially took over his charge on Monday at an event organised at the Uajjayanta Palace. The former Indian cricket skipper expressed his admiration for Tripura and the northeast and said the state has enough resources to woo tourists.
He also appealed to the state government to speed up the construction of the international cricket stadium so that the state could host international cricket matches.
Interacting with the media persons after the official agreement exchange, Ganguly said, “I visited Tripura for the first time in 1988 as a member of the Bengal under-19 cricket team. In the last 35 years, I have been travelling to the state on and off, but this responsibility of promoting tourism is a great feeling for me. I thank Tourism Minister Sushanta Chowdhury and Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha, the former President of Tripura Cricket Association. His tenure as the TCA chief coincided with my stint as a President of BCCI.”
“A cricket stadium is already approved for Tripura,” Ganguly said, adding, “I don’t know in which stage the project is lying right now, but if a good stadium comes up here, the possibility of hosting international cricket matches here will increase. If other states of the eastern region such as Bihar, Assam and Bengal can host international matches, Tripura should also do the same. It is far ahead in terms of development in the northeast.”
Stating that he would be always available for guidance related to cricket, he said, “Cricket is an emotion in the whole country. In Tripura, cricketers are doing very well nowadays. All-rounder Manisankar Murasingh is a good cricketer and based on his performance, he would certainly get a scope to play IPL this season. If I am not wrong, he is already shortlisted. Apart from that, Bengal’s Wriddhiman and Sudip are also playing from Tripura in the first-class cricket.”
He also described the northeast as India’s biggest source of athletes. “The athletes from the northeast are specially gifted. They train in hostile situations, which makes them stronger, agile and flexible. I hope Tripura will improve its performance in sports well,” he added.
