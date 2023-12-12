Cong-Left planned to kill BJP workers, dug graves: Tripura CM

Agartala: Tripura Chief Minister Dr. Manik Saha claimed on Tuesday that the opposition coalition of Left and Congress managed to win the general assembly elections held earlier. This year, many BJP activists would have lost their lives in post-poll violence, he said.
“We had prior information. In many places, graves were dug, and a hit list of our leaders was also prepared. Eventually, all their plans to unleash the most cruel face of poll violence had been foiled by the voters of Tripura, as the decisive mandate came in our favour,” the chief minister told a gathering at Kalyanpur in Tripura’s Khowai District.
The event was organised to remember the martyrs of Bazar Colony Genocide, which occurred on the night of December 12, 1996. As many as 26 innocent villagers were killed as the ultras affiliated with the All Tripura Tiger Force went on a shooting spree.
Holding the previous governments responsible for the history of bloodshed in Tripura, Dr. Saha said, “Wherever Left parties ruled for a certain period of time, violence became an integral part of the political culture there. Tripura, Bengal, and Kerala are three glaring examples of this fact. Political violence is a common feature in all these states.”
According to Dr. Saha, BJP activists who had toiled hard in the recently concluded assembly elections received death threats from the opposition party leaders.
“People of Tripura responded to the bullet through the ballot. Each of our party workers has been directed to stay away from violence. The elections of 2023 is the most peaceful election of all time. It was a historic election where people exercised their franchise freely, and the results conveyed the message that the alliance of Left and Congress is unwelcome and obscure,” he added.
The chief minister also launched a veiled attack on Congress MLA Sudip Roy Barman and his father, former Chief Minister Samir Ranjan Barman.
“When former Chief Minister Sukhamay Sengupta (Congress) was removed from his post because of a coup engineered by his party colleague Samir Ranjan Barman, he used to tell his friends and acquaintances that Samir Da paved the way for CPIM’s rise in Tripura. A similar case is today. Congress shook hands with a party that is responsible for the killings of many Congress workers. People who were traditional Congress voters could not accept this unholy tie,” he added.
