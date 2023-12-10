Tripura BJP appoints “feedback gatherers” for 20 tribal seats

Agartala: With the Lok Sabha elections round the corner, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party in Tripura has appointed “feedback gatherers” for 20 tribal reserved seats to reinvigorate the party’s organization in those areas.

In the 2023 general assembly elections, BJP managed to win only seven seats out of 20 as newly formed TIPRA Motha emerged victorious in rest of the 13 seats.

Eying the Lok Sabha elections as an opportunity to bounce back, the party has sent 20 leaders from different levels for collecting crucial information regarding the party’s functioning in those constituencies.

“This strategy is has always proved to be successful for us in elections after elections. A leader from outside of the area is appointed as the ‘Bistarak’ of the constituency who go there and stays for five days. During the stay, he or she interacts with the party workers of different levels right from the Mandal functionaries to the booth level. A detailed report on the constituency is later submitted to the party state president based on which the election campaign strategy is chalked out”, a senior party leader said.

According to her, 20 tribal seats have been categorised as ‘very crucial’ and hence these seats were given preference on priority. In the second phase, Bistaraks will be appointed for rest of the 40 assembly seats.

Top party sources in the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party also informed that a crucial party meeting is set to take place on December 20 next at Agartala in presence of the party National General Secretary BL Santosh and North Coordinator Sambit Patra.

Both leaders are expected to land in Agartala on December 19 evening. The meeting will be scheduled a day after their arrival.

Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha, BJP state President Rajib Bhattacharjee, Former Deputy Chief Minister Jishnu Dev Varma and other members of the party’s core committee are expected to attend the meeting.

The main purpose of the visit is to reorganise the party ahead of the elections. If sources are to be believed, the ‘one man one post policy’ will once again be implemented.

Chiefs of multiple frontal wings will be changed after the meeting. The party leadership will also discuss about the internal differences that has harmed the party’s public image.

