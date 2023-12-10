Tripura BJP appoints “feedback gatherers” for 20 tribal seats

Agartala: With the Lok Sabha elections round the corner, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party in Tripura has appointed “feedback gatherers” for 20 tribal reserved seats to reinvigorate the party’s organization in those areas.
In the 2023 general assembly elections, BJP managed to win only seven seats out of 20 as newly formed TIPRA Motha emerged victorious in rest of the 13 seats.
Eying the Lok Sabha elections as an opportunity to bounce back, the party has sent 20 leaders from different levels for collecting crucial information regarding the party’s functioning in those constituencies.
“This strategy is has always proved to be successful for us in elections after elections. A leader from outside of the area is appointed as the ‘Bistarak’ of the constituency who go there and stays for five days. During the stay, he or she interacts with the party workers of different levels right from the Mandal functionaries to the booth level. A detailed report on the constituency is later submitted to the party state president based on which the election campaign strategy is chalked out”, a senior party leader said.
According to her, 20 tribal seats have been categorised as ‘very crucial’ and hence these seats were given preference on priority. In the second phase, Bistaraks will be appointed for rest of the 40 assembly seats.
Top party sources in the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party also informed that a crucial party meeting is set to take place on December 20 next at Agartala in presence of the party National General Secretary BL Santosh and North Coordinator Sambit Patra.
Both leaders are expected to land in Agartala on December 19 evening. The meeting will be scheduled a day after their arrival.
Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha, BJP state President Rajib Bhattacharjee, Former Deputy Chief Minister Jishnu Dev Varma and other members of the party’s core committee are expected to attend the meeting.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased coverage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
The main purpose of the visit is to reorganise the party ahead of the elections. If sources are to be believed, the ‘one man one post policy’ will once again be implemented.
Chiefs of multiple frontal wings will be changed after the meeting. The party leadership will also discuss about the internal differences that has harmed the party’s public image.
Also Read | Tripura: BJP begins preparing for 2024 elections; starts with tribal areas
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Arunachal: Collective efforts needed for sustainable power, says Dy CM
- What happens after net zero? The impacts will play out for decades
- Manipur: Vatican ambassador to India visits relief camp in Imphal
- Tripura BJP appoints “feedback gatherers” for 20 tribal seats
- Manipur: Police rescue abducted student; 8 held
- Nagaland: Ahead of Hornbill finale, festival goers face traffic woes