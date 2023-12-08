Tripura: Referral lab reports 5 to 15 HIV-positive cases everyday

Agartala: Senior Microbiologist and HoD, Department of Microbiology, at Agartala Government Medical College, Dr. Tapan Majumder, has said that the state referral laboratory located at GBP Hospital reports 5 to 15 HIV-positive cases every day out of around 150 samples tested on average.
Admitting that the numbers are exorbitantly high compared to the national average, Dr. Majumder said, “Five years back, our laboratory used to receive 20 to 25 samples per day. We could have hardly gotten five to seven positive cases in one month. But now, things have changed. Almost every working day, 150 samples come into the laboratory, and at least five cases are found positive, while if the cases are on the higher side, there are days when even 15 samples were detected HIV positive.”
The senior virologist also stated that in most cases, the age of the victim ranges between 19 to 25 years, and 99 percent of the victims are addicted to injectable drugs. “The patients are not at all cooperative. Once they know about their health condition, they don’t turn up for follow-up treatment,” said Dr. Majumder.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased coverage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
On the treatment side, he said, “A strategy of 95-95-95 is considered very effective in such cases. The basic theory is that 95 percent of the HIV-infected patients across the state should know their health condition. Of them, 95 percent should be brought under the ambit of treatment, and of them, 95 percent should lead a healthy life. Healthy life here means the lifespan of the HIV patient should be on the higher side, and the viral load should be suppressed all his life.”
Apart from that, Dr. Majumder also informed the media persons that his department has been shouldering the responsibility of carrying out a number of Central Government Programs on antibiotic resistance, acquired infection surveillance, etc.
Also Read | Students form 10% of AIDS cases in Tripura, says CM
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Assam to impart primary education through medium of tribal languages
- Tripura: Referral lab reports 5 to 15 HIV-positive cases everyday
- Meghalaya: Central team reviews Jal Shakti Abhiyan projects in Garo Hills
- ZPM leader Lalduhoma sworn in as Mizoram Chief Minister
- Research says climate change is causing lizards and other species to evolve
- Singer Taba Chake shares Arunachal to Bollywood journey