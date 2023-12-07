Ham radio now Tripura’s second line of emergeny communication

Agartala: There was a time when the use of amateur radio sets in the entire Northeast region was banned due to the insurgent movement that persisted for decades. The Indian government took this drastic step because the unauthorised use of radio sets for communication had substantially increased.

However, in December 2018, the ban was lifted, paving the way for a significant transition in the field of communication for emergency situations in Tripura.

With around 500 licensed Ham Radio or amateur radio operators, Tripura is one of the leading states in the Northeast, successfully developing a second line of communication channel for public service during natural disasters.

Almost all districts in Tripura now have radio stations in the district-level headquarters of the Emergency Operation System Centres. Additionally, repeater stations and block-level stations are being installed to overhaul the disaster management response system.

Speaking on the significance of Ham Radio, Tripura’s first licensed operator, Ham Biswajit Saha, explained that radio operation is a scientific hobby that drives individuals towards social service.

In an exclusive interview with EastMojo, Saha stated that trained amateur radio operators from the Northeastern states had met Union Minister Kiren Rijiju on multiple occasions. They successfully convinced him that, given the region’s susceptibility to disasters, especially earthquakes, the ban on Ham Radio usage needed to be lifted. Saha emphasised that all Ham Radio operators from Assam, Tripura, Arunachal Pradesh, and other North Eastern states pleaded with the Minister, resulting in the ban being lifted in 2018, with new licences now being issued.

Saha pointed out that states like Tripura should focus more on this second line of communication system due to geographical challenges. He highlighted the importance of amateur radios during disasters, especially when power transmission is affected, and traditional communication channels like mobile networks are disrupted.

Saha, also a Tripura Police Officer, mentioned that a large portion of the state lacks mobile phone network coverage, especially in border areas and Dhalai district. He stressed the need for trained volunteers with licences in these areas during emergencies.

According to the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), an earthquake measuring 8 on the Richter scale could wreak havoc in Tripura, with potential casualties exceeding three to four lakh. Saha emphasised that a strengthened emergency response system could save lives in such scenarios.

Addressing concerns about national security threats, Saha explained that the system is simple, with licenced operators connecting through the spectrum of radio frequency. Various agencies in Tripura actively monitor radio frequencies, and misuse detection and tracing are swift.

The qualifying exam for the licence is conducted by the Wireless Planning and Coordination Wing (WPC) under the Department of Telecommunication, a branch of the Ministry of Communication.

Tripura Disaster Management Programme Officer Sarat Kumar Das mentioned that the state government has established a training centre and sponsored 275 civil defence and Apada Mitra Volunteers to obtain licences. The government plans to train 1,000 volunteers in the future. In the first phase, district headquarters have been connected to the radio service, and by the next financial year, all 23 sub-divisional headquarters will have dedicated sets with trained manpower.

Apart from disaster management, radio communication played a crucial role in the 2023 state assembly elections in areas with no network connectivity. Das highlighted the utilisation of radio stations in shadow areas for law and order and administrative functions.

Das also mentioned that there are two types of licences issued: the restricted grade licence for communication through radio channels and the general grade licence for both use and demonstration as a trainer.

