Agartala: Tripura Pradesh Congress Committee President Asish Kumar Saha claimed on Wednesday that Chief Minister Dr. Manik Saha‘s call for peace to party workers failed to draw any response.
The Congress leader alleged that several Congress workers had faced violent attacks at the hands of ruling party activists after the results of five state elections were declared.
Saha spoke to the media during his visit to the shop of Congress leader Biswajit Banik. “Biswajit Banik is one of the leading faces of the party in the Banamalipur assembly constituency. Shortly after the results were declared on December 3, BJP activists ransacked his shop, destroyed the furniture, and physically assaulted the workers at his shop,” he said.
He further said, “This is just one of the incidents. Our leaders from different parts of the state have been telling us that many Congress party workers have suffered heavy losses due to such attacks. Especially people who are involved in different kinds of businesses are at the brunt of such attacks,” said Saha.
Taking a jibe at the chief minister’s claims on the improved law and order situation in Tripura, Saha said, “We can’t deny the fact that Chief Minister Dr. Manik Saha is publicly appealing to his party workers to maintain peace and abstain from political violence, but we haven’t seen any positive development yet. It seems like Dr. Saha’s appeals fall on deaf ears, and his party workers are doing what they want. I would like to draw his attention to these incidents and seek his intervention to end this culture of political vengeance,” he added.
