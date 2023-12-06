Cong ignored spirit of anti-BJP alliance in state polls: Ex-Tripura CM

Agartala: Manik Sarkar, CPIM politburo member and former Chief Minister of Tripura, attributed the ‘unexpected’ results of the recent elections to the Congress party. According to Sarkar, the split in anti-BJP votes paved the way for the saffron party to retain Madhya Pradesh and win two more crucial states.
“The opposition bloc called INDIA has been formed with one clear objective despite many differences. The spirit of this new political formation is to prevent the split in anti-BJP votes. The Congress party, which is the principal opposition force in Madhya Pradesh, practically ignored the spirit of the formation, due to which they had to bite the dust,” said Sarkar.
Sarkar noted that in the other two states, where the Congress was the major force, it should have united with smaller parties for joint elections. Failing to do so has resulted in the current consequences, he said, adding that the same formula would not be applicable in the Lok Sabha elections slated for next year.
“The experience of the state elections would certainly teach a lot of lessons to the opposition parties, along with us who aspire to save the vibrant democratic set up of the country. I should also make it clear that in politics, nothing is static. Just because BJP did well in the state elections does not necessarily indicate that they will do well in the national elections next year,” said Sarkar.
The veteran CPIM leader was speaking at an event organised to mark the centenary birth anniversary celebration of former Deputy Chief Minister of Tripura, late Baidya Nath Majumder. During his speech, Sarkar also urged the party workers to relaunch massive public outreach events across the state to strengthen the party’s mass messaging mechanism.
