3 Tripura cricketers secure place in IPL auction list

Agartala: Three Tripura cricketers, namely star all-rounder Mani Shankar Murasing, top-order batters Rajat Dey, and Ganesh Satish, have secured a place on the auction list of the Indian Premier League (IPL). Although Satish now plays for Tripura in first-class cricket, he originally hails from Karnataka.
IPL is the most popular cricket franchise tournament in the country. Players who perform well in the IPL are generally preferred by selectors for the National Cricket team.
In the last couple of years, the IPL has played a huge role in hunting talent for the national team’s strong bench strength. Even most of the players who are now selected in the T20 national team shot to the limelight during the IPL. Sources said the base price of the cricketers is slated to be Rs 20 lakh. Now it remains to be seen whether someone from Tripura could enter any of the IPL teams or not.
Even as cricket is one of the dearest games in Tripura, no player from the state could hit big on the national platform. Recently, former South African cricketer Lance Klusener was roped in for a special role with the senior Tripura team. Wriddhiman Saha is also leading the senior side in domestic cricket.
