AK Mishra an advisor to Home Ministry, not an interlocutor: Tripura CM

Agartala: Tripura Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha said no official had so far been sent to Tripura as a designated interlocutor to hold talks with any political party or social outfits.

Talking about the visit of the North East advisor to Ministry of Home Affairs AK Mishra, whom some political parties referred to as “interlocutor”, the Chief Minister said, “I have strong reservations with the term interlocutor. Officially, no one has been designated as an interlocutor for Tripura. Had that happened, the state government would have been taken into confidence beforehand. AK Mishra visited Tripura as an advisor of the Home Ministry.”

Don't miss out on in-depth & unbiased stories from Northeast India. Subscribe to our weekly newsletter for free. Opt out or contact us anytime. See our Privacy Policy ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

When asked whether TIPRA Motha raised the demand for separate statehood with the meeting with the Central government official, he said, “I am not aware of what discussions happened behind the closed doors with the political leaders. During my meeting with him, I suggested he interact with all the state political parties to get a sense of the overall situation. The political parties that met the senior official included BJP as well.”

Saha also said TIPRA Motha would never be a political obstacle for BJP in the ensuing elections. “The by-elections held a few months after the assembly elections showed how BJP footholds are expanding across the state. Boxanagar and Dhanpur were two of the toughest constituencies of all time. Both seats were regarded as the Left strongholds. In the by-elections, we saw that people made up their minds against the Left. In Lok Sabha elections as well we are capable enough to win elections on our own strength,” Dr Saha told reporters while responding to a query.

‘Modi guarantee defeated caste politics’

Tripura Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha described the party’s electoral success in three crucial states in the Hindi heartland as the defeat of “caste politics” in the hands of “Modi guarantee”.

Speaking to the media persons at the party state headquarters, Dr Saha said, “The opposition parties tried to play the caste politics card in the recently held state elections, but their blistering campaign surrounding the issue could not earn them electoral success. On the other hand, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who had a track record of delivering services and welfare schemes efficiently to the public, emerged victorious.”

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Also Read | Tripura: Mysterious death of a family, Opposition leader demands probe

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









