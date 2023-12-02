Tripura to train SHGs on drone operations

Agartala: Tripura Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Minister Ratan Lal Nath informed that the state government will be training members of various Self Help Groups (SHGs) to operate drones.
He informed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a programme called ‘Drone Didi’ and under this initiative, members of the SHGs, most of whom comes from rural areas of the state, will be imparted with a training on Drone technology.
“Their expertise will later be utilised in various sectors such as agriculture, relief work and other important government schemes”, Nath told a section of reporters on the sidelines of an event.
According to Nath, the state government is contemplating using drones for sprinkling fertilizers and pesticides on garden crops. “Recently, I have visited an orange garden located at Killa arra under Gomati District of Tripura. The farmers told us that spraying fertilizers and other essential medicines for proper nourishment of the fruit bearing plants becomes tougher at certain times. If the SHG members are well versed in Drone tech they can help us in this task very effectively”, Nath observed.
The minister also revealed that a set of proposals have been sent to the Central government for early approval. “Agriculture is the backbone of our state’s economy. No state can make progress if the agriculture sector is languishing. We have urged the central government to merge our Agriculture college located here in Tripura with the Central Agriculture University, Imphal so that our students can do more in the field of research,” Nath said.
Several projects for enhancing production of profit making crops like Mushrooms, Strawberries, Guava, Mango and many international varieties of flowers are also in the pipeline.
