Agartala: A day after three members of a family were found dead at their home in Tripura’s Melaghar, Leader of the Opposition Animesh Debbarma wrote to Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha seeking an in-depth inquiry into the matter.

In his letter, Debbarma mentioned that some underlying issues caused by some miscreants active in the area prompted the whole family to commit suicide. Debbarma also rejected the narrative being created that the main reason behind the deaths was “poverty.”

The mortal remains of three members of a family consisting of Chinta Haran Paul (65), his wife Pratima Paul (58) and their daughter Manika Paul (23) were found at their residence in Melaghar Thakurpara on Friday.

“As per the neighbourhood, Lt. Pratima Pal allegedly faced pressure to resign from her cooking job in Melaghar Thakur Para High School recently. Also, it has been brought to my attention that their daughter Lt. Manika Pal was physically handicapped. Despite claims, it appears that their tragic demise was not due to poverty but due to a few underlying issues created by some miscreants,” the letter reads.

Earlier in the morning, Debbarma visited the house where the mortal remains were recovered. Speaking to the reporters, he said, “I have been told that the family had an Antyodaya ration card and received multiple benefits from the state government under various schemes. The government may try to defend it by saying all this but let me be very clear, if some family has an Antyodaya or BPL ration card it does not necessarily indicate that they were happy in their lives. These benefits are extended by the government to ensure that the family can survive.”

“Even if they have committed suicide,” Debbarma added, “an inquiry is a must. Suicide is also a crime. And, no one commits suicide out of their free will. There are reasons that provoke someone to take a drastic step. I will speak to the Chief Minister who is also the Home Minister of the state. A thorough investigation into the matter is required to deliver justice to the family.”

