Agartala: BSF troopers guarding the Indo-Bangla borders in Tripura arrested 38 drug peddlers involved in trafficking contraband items worth approximately Rs 15 crore during the current year.
Contrabands included dry Ganja and banned cough syrup. Huge areas of Ganja plantation were also destroyed, an official informed.
The official social media handles of BSF Tripura Frontier on Wednesday shared a series of updates related to seizures, detention and destruction of Ganja plantation during the current year.
According to one of the posts on X (formerly Twitter), a total of 15,640 Kg of Ganja was intercepted during cross border smuggling since January 1. The post also added that as many as 23 drug peddlers involved in the illicit trafficking were arrested in the course of seizure. The estimated value of the seized Ganja is expected to be around Rs 9.5 crore.
Another post revealed that in multiple joint operations with the state police, BSF troopers had destroyed 3,93,000 Ganja saplings in different parts of the state. These operations were successfully conducted in collaboration with agencies like Tripura Police and Tripura Forest Department The total value of the Ganja plantation that was destroyed is estimated to be Rs 3.93 crore.
Apart from that, a huge quantity of banned cough syrup called Phensydyl or Eskuff was also seized. According to the BSF, a total of 1,99,502 bottles worth Rs 3.67 crore was seized. In this course, as many as 15 drug peddlers were arrested and subsequently handed over to the state police.
BSF official confirmed that all 38 peddlers who were arrested hailed from Tripura and Bangladesh.
