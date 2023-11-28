Tripura: MHA meets several leaders over development issue in tribal area

Agartala: In a significant development, AK Mishra, the advisor to the Ministry of Home Affairs on North East Affairs, convened a meeting of the different political parties and Samajpatis (community heads) of the tribal society to understand the issues related to the development of the tribal areas.
Leader of the Opposition Animesh Debbarma, TIPRA Motha founder Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarman, CPIM leaders who represent the tribal wing of the party and BJP’s Janjati Morcha representatives have attended the meeting underway at Police Lines.
The meeting was convened a day after Mishra’s arrival to the North Eastern state. Earlier, the senior official met Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha at his office on Monday and discussed the aspirations of the tribal communities of the state. It is worth to be mentioned here that, Mishra’s arrival marks a big development in the ongoing talks between the state’s principal opposition party TIPRA Motha and the Government of India over the demand for a “constitutional solution” for the 13 lakh tribal people of the state.
Speaking to media persons shortly after the meeting, Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha said, “The Ministry of Home Affairs sent him to Tripura for a review of the situation. During our meeting, I tried to explain our approach to resolving the problems that plagued the development of tribal areas for a long period of time. But, if there is anything that we have missed out invariably needs to be pointed out. In the course of our discussion, I have suggested that he convene meetings with all the political parties of the state and listen to the leaders of all the political parties. Our party also has a wing called Janajati Morcha and similarly, all parties have a dedicated cell representing the tribal people. The necessity to hear their views is that we can draw a comprehensive action plan in accordance with suggestions coming cutting across the political lines”.
The Chief Minister also gave an indication of a possible patch-up with opposition TIPRA Motha as he went on to say that the tribal and non-tribal people of the state should sort out the differences through talks. “I hope the tribal and non-tribal people of the state should exchange dialogue to settle the difference if there exists any. We are very much positive towards the concerns of the tribal society”, the Chief Minister added.
