Tripura: BJP wants 125th constitutional amendment, TIPRA sticks to 'Greater Tipraland'

Agartala: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has called for the immediate approval of the 125th Constitutional Amendment Bill in Parliament to address the growing disparity of development in hilly areas and in the plains.

The tribal wing of the party, Bharatiya Janata Janjati Morcha, proposed upgrading the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council to Tripura Tribal Areas Territorial Council, following the model of the Bodoland Territorial Council. This proposal aims for better devolution of funds to areas requiring greater attention from both the state and central governments.

After a meeting with the North East Advisor to the Ministry of Home Affairs, AK Mishra, Leader of the Opposition in TTAADC and senior BJP leader Bimal Chakma stated, “The BJP leaders present at the meeting raised the demand to pass the 125th Constitutional Amendment Bill, which promises empowerment of the TTAADC areas both financially and socially. The Tripura Cabinet has already passed a resolution in this regard and urged the Central government to expedite the process of passing the Bill in Parliament. We have advised the senior official to recommend to the MHA to table the Bill in the forthcoming Budget session and pass it for the welfare of the tribal communities living in the sixth schedule areas.”

Delving further into the details of the Bill, Chakma said, “This Bill outlines a robust system of fund flow in tribal areas. The number of constituencies within the TTAADC areas is also mandated to increase from 28 to 50, meaning all tribal communities that rarely receive any political representation in the ADC due to being a minority in population will gain representation.”

Additionally, Chakma demanded that the ADC be upgraded to a territorial council. “We have also argued for a territorial council instead of an ADC because it has more power. The 42 departments should be handed over to the TTAADC areas. ADC should have its own Courts, District Level Planning Committee, and Finance Commission, which will act as a watchdog of the funding and spending of the autonomous elected body,” Chakma told reporters.

Chakma was flanked by MLA Pramod Reang and other MDCs of his party.

Meanwhile, TIPRA Motha founder and MDC Pradyot Kishore Debbarman reiterated the demand for ‘Greater Tipraland,’ essentially meaning a separate administration not under the control of the state government. When asked about what transpired in the meeting, Debbarman said they had once again clarified their stand and requested the Government of India to come up with a better solution if they have one.

“The ball is in their court. Our statement is loud and clear, and we did not dilute the cause of our fight. We want Greater Tipraland and asked the Government of India to respond to it. If the Government of India has something better to offer, then we will definitely consider it,” he said.

According to Debbarman, all the real-life hurdles faced by the people of tribal communities, including the demand for a script of choice for the Kokborok language, direct funding, etc., are an integral part of the demand collectively called ‘Greater Tipraland.’ CEM TTAADC PC Jamatia, Leader of the Opposition Animesh Debbarma, EMs, MLAs, and senior leaders of the party attended the meeting held at Police Lines here in Agartala. Separate meetings with tribal community heads, right activists, social workers, and other political parties were also held in different sittings throughout Tuesday.

