Tripura: Massive fire guts Agartala market, 150 vendors affected

Agartala: Almost 150 vegetable vendors lost all their possessions after a massive fire gutted the Battala market in Agartala city on Sunday night. Around 20 grocery shops were also reduced to ashes in the fire. The reason behind the devastating fire is yet to be known.
Sources said the locals noticed the fire at around 1 AM, after which the local businessmen were informed. The fire brigade tenders also swung into action to douse the fire.
On hearing about the incident, Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha visited the fire-affected market and spoke to the traders and vendors who had incurred losses due to the incident. The Merchant Association members informed the Chief Minister that the total loss due to the incident would be somewhere close to Rs 1.5 crore.
Speaking to media persons after his visit, Dr Saha said, “I came to know about the incident this morning. I readily decided to reach here and stand beside the traders. They are upset because of the incident. However, the District Magistrate has been asked to survey and extend help to the affected persons”, said Dr Saha.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased coverage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
The Chief Minister also appreciated the role of fire-troopers for their prompt response. “The Fire Brigade troopers had done a very great job. Owing to their timely effort and dedication, destruction was minimised,” he added.
Meanwhile, leaders of the CPIM party also visited the market and demanded that all affected be duly compensated. The traders also appealed to the state government to help them survive this critical situation.
Also Read | Will call to end reservations for the converted break tribal unity in Tripura?
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Manipur: Bollywood couple Randeep and Lin offer prayers at Marjing
- Like Zombies: How Agartala’s growing drug problem is ruining a generation
- Tripura: Massive fire guts Agartala market, 150 vendors affected
- Shillong Teer Result today: Check winners of Shillong Teer for November 27
- Khanapara Teer Result today: Winners of Khanapara Teer November 27
- Manipur: Bollywood actor Randeep Hooda arrives at Imphal airport