Tripura: Massive fire guts Agartala market, 150 vendors affected

Agartala: Almost 150 vegetable vendors lost all their possessions after a massive fire gutted the Battala market in Agartala city on Sunday night. Around 20 grocery shops were also reduced to ashes in the fire. The reason behind the devastating fire is yet to be known.

Sources said the locals noticed the fire at around 1 AM, after which the local businessmen were informed. The fire brigade tenders also swung into action to douse the fire.

Don't miss out on in-depth & unbiased stories from Northeast India. Subscribe to our weekly newsletter for free. Opt out or contact us anytime. See our Privacy Policy ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

On hearing about the incident, Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha visited the fire-affected market and spoke to the traders and vendors who had incurred losses due to the incident. The Merchant Association members informed the Chief Minister that the total loss due to the incident would be somewhere close to Rs 1.5 crore.

Speaking to media persons after his visit, Dr Saha said, “I came to know about the incident this morning. I readily decided to reach here and stand beside the traders. They are upset because of the incident. However, the District Magistrate has been asked to survey and extend help to the affected persons”, said Dr Saha.

The Chief Minister also appreciated the role of fire-troopers for their prompt response. “The Fire Brigade troopers had done a very great job. Owing to their timely effort and dedication, destruction was minimised,” he added.

Meanwhile, leaders of the CPIM party also visited the market and demanded that all affected be duly compensated. The traders also appealed to the state government to help them survive this critical situation.

Also Read | Will call to end reservations for the converted break tribal unity in Tripura?

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









