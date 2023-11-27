Agartala: It was a warm, sleepy April night in Agartala. Sil (name changed), was wandering frantically in Agartala streets and understandably so: Sil was ‘high’, a term that refers to people under the strong influence of an intoxicant (usually not alcohol). When members of an NGO found him, he was searching a dustbin for discarded food. He was then taken to a de-addiction centre.
Some might even consider Sil lucky: he received the much-needed attention and even though it took six months, he emerged addiction-free......
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Manipur: Bollywood couple Randeep and Lin offer prayers at Marjing
- Like Zombies: How Agartala’s growing drug problem is ruining a generation
- Tripura: Massive fire guts Agartala market, 150 vendors affected
- Shillong Teer Result today: Check winners of Shillong Teer for November 27
- Khanapara Teer Result today: Winners of Khanapara Teer November 27
- Manipur: Bollywood actor Randeep Hooda arrives at Imphal airport