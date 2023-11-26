NE Railway force apprehends 10 illegal immigrants, 2 agents

Guwahati: The Railway Protection Force (RPF) of North East Frontier Railway (NFR) during its regular checks and drives apprehended 10 Bangladeshi nationals from Agartala railway station along with two Indian agents for their involved in helping the Bangladeshi immigrants.
A railway officer said that the NFR force has yet again proved their ground with prompt investigation and operations towards illegal immigrations within the zone.
On November 21, during regular checks and drives, a joint team of RPF and GRP team of Agartala post at NFR along with BSF personnel, apprehended three male illegal Bangladeshi migrants from Agartala railway station. An agent with an Indian identity was also apprehended for helping them cross to the Indian territory.
Later, all the apprehended persons were handed over to OC/GRP of Agartala for further legal course of action.
On November 23, during a similar check and drive, RPF and GRP team of Agartala at NF Railway apprehended seven illegal Bangladeshi immigrants from Agartala railway station along with an Indian agent helping them in the immigration process. All the apprehended persons were handed over to GRP post of Agartala for further legal course of action.
“RPF plays a vital role towards curbing such illegal activities and intrusions within the railway jurisdiction, thus making the railway premises safe and secure for train passengers,” an official said.
