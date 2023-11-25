Sold for Rs 30,000, baby girl rescued in Tripura 

Agartala: A day after Tripura Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha ordered a probe into the alleged sale of a baby girl due to poverty, the police and Child Line authorities rescued the infant from Karbook in Tripura’s Gomati District on Saturday.

Notably, the incident was reported from the Bangshipara area of Teliamura under Khowai district of Tripura.

Speaking to reporters, District Magistrate Khowai Chandni Chandran said, “The baby is admitted to Khowai district hospital for medical attention. She was not fed well which is why the baby is feeling weak”.

When questioned about the inquiry, Chandran said, “The inquiry will continue. We shall ask her parents whether they are ready to take care of her or not. If they don’t want to shoulder her responsibilities, the District Administration will do what is necessary for her safety according to the law”.

The incident, however, courted controversy giving the opposition parties an opportunity to target the government. Several opposition party leaders used the incident as a reference to describe the condition of the state’s rural economy.

Police sources said, when the mother of the baby girl was admitted in the hospital, her father sold the infant in lieu of only Rs 30,000. It had been said that he sold the baby due to poverty but the investigation into the matter is yet to conclude.

The accused, one Khukan Debbarma will soon be summoned for interrogation.

Sources in the Khowai District administration informed EastMojo that a special team was formed under the leadership of DCM Sourav Das comprising members from Police and Child Line. The team began search operation from Teliamura and ended more than 100 kilometers away at Karbook.

