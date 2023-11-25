Priyanka Gandhi to visit Tripura in Dec: Congress chief

Agartala: Tripura Pradesh Congress Committee President Asish Kumar Saha on Saturday said that Priyanka Gandhi’s Tripura visit is scheduled for the month of December.
Her proposed visit is expected to be a significant political event for the party. The state Congress chief informed that preparations for the visit had begun.
“Our leader Priyanka Gandhi is arriving here in Tripura. She will definitely address a party rally and participate in events that will be organized to boost Congress’s organizational prowess ahead of the forthcoming elections. Preliminary issues pertaining to her visit and probable schedule came up for discussion today,” Saha told reporters on the sidelines of an organizational meeting organized at Students Health Home Agartala.
According to Saha, the Congress wants to improve its strength in the ground before the Lok Sabha elections.
“Leaders from District Congress Committees and Block Congress Committees have arrived here. The state leadership has given them the opportunity to speak and let us know what challenges they are facing on the ground and what kind help we can extend to make their path smooth. Some leaders had also raised some doubts that were clarified by the senior leaders,” Saha added.
Apart from that, the Congress party had also discussed their future course of action and political associations. “What will be our strategy and stand on certain issues play a significant role in defining the future. All the leaders have expressed their views on how we should make our party more acceptable among the voters,” said Saha.
