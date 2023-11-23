Water pump near Tripura border to help 250 farmers living beyond fencing

Agartala: In a welcome move, the Government of Tripura has installed a water pump at the Bhumiheen colony in the Lankamura area, located on the outskirts of Agartala city. This pump will provide water to the 250 farmers in the area who own crop land beyond the fencing.

Around 100 kanis of land lie beyond the fencing, and due to a shortage of water, farmers in the area were unable to engage in year-round agriculture.

Dipak Majumder, the Mayor of Agartala Municipal Corporation, inaugurated the water pump for public use and stated, “A total of Rs 35 lakh had been spent for this project. Former MLA from the Lankamura area had worked extensively to get this project sanctioned for the welfare of the farmers who became victim of historical events. The land which falls ahead of the fencing is only cultivated during the monsoon season. In off season, the land is left barren because of the absence of proper irrigation facilities. From now on, this whole land could be used for the agricultural purposes all throughout the year.”

The Mayor added that, in addition to the 250 farmers with land beyond the fencing, 50 more families residing in the area will also benefit from this new public asset.

Dr. Dilip Kumar Das, former MLA from the Barjala assembly constituency, shared, “When I was informed about the situation here, I took up the issue with the Agartala Municipal Corporation and the Water Resource Department of Tripura. The matter received a positive response from the state government and is now ready for public use.”

Das also informed reporters that he had urged the BSF authorities to allow farmers to move back and forth from their cropland beyond the fencing three times a day instead of twice. “If they go in the morning, they need to return to take food in the middle of the day. The BSF is considering the matter, and I hope this relaxation will be granted soon,” Das said.

